Meat the Skewers, Cast Iron Crew offer fair goers unique food options

TWIN FALLS — Fair food is often marked by its deep-fried, greasy deliciousness and generous portions, but a pair of vendors this year at Twin Falls County Fair are serving up something a little different.
Meat the Skewers offers Indonesian satay — a southeast Asian dish with seasoned, skewered and grilled meat. Customers have an option of chicken, beef or pork, and can top it with teriyaki, curry or peanut sauce. The meat is served on top of rice and with a side salad made of vegetables from owner Ineke Leon’s garden.
Leon, originally from Indonesia, said she wanted to offer something simple and fresh as an alternative to more traditional fair food.
“People sell a lot of fried things,” she said. “I figured there are people who would like to have something healthy.”
Leon and her husband, Art, used to own a restaurant in Nevada before a recession forced them out of business. That’s when they decided to retire in Twin Falls. But Leon said she couldn’t stay away from cooking for long and was grateful for the opportunity to sell her food at the fair.
“It was just out of our imagination,” Leon said of their business.
At first, Leon was unsure how many people at the fair would be interested in Indonesian food when they first opened, and she understands it may be unfamiliar for many in Twin Falls. But the support over the last two years has been so overwhelming they’ve expanded and added more options. In fact, they’re even considering opening a small restaurant beyond the fair.
“When I cook I cook with passion, I want them to actually feel satisfied,” she said. “Both of us believe that you have to do what you love to do in order to succeed.”
Cast Iron Crew
Cast Iron Crew is now in its sixth year at Twin Falls County Fair. The family-run business offers barbecue pork ribs and chicken breast with cheesy bacon bits potatoes. The meals come with a side of either green beans or baked beans.
They also serve a variety of cobblers and crisps — the peach cobbler is their best seller.
Everything is cooked in a series of cast iron Dutch ovens along iron beams that surround the tent. Charcoal briquettes go above and below each dutch oven to ensure even cooking, and each dish is slow-cooked for about an hour.
The cooking style helps add more flavor to each dish, owner Harold Waters said.
“The cast iron takes on the flavor of what you’re cooking,” he said.
Waters said he got the idea for the Dutch ovens from his son-in-law, who uses the technique in fairs in Minidoka and Cassia counties. He said it’s allowed them to offer Twin Falls fairgoers something a little different and helps set them apart from other options.
“It’s been a unique thing for the Twin Falls fair and people have really supported us in it,” he said.
