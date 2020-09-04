Meat the Skewers, Cast Iron Crew offer fair goers unique food options

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Fair food is often marked by its deep-fried, greasy deliciousness and generous portions, but a pair of vendors this year at Twin Falls County Fair are serving up something a little different.

Meat the Skewers offers Indonesian satay — a southeast Asian dish with seasoned, skewered and grilled meat. Customers have an option of chicken, beef or pork, and can top it with teriyaki, curry or peanut sauce. The meat is served on top of rice and with a side salad made of vegetables from owner Ineke Leon’s garden.

Leon, originally from Indonesia, said she wanted to offer something simple and fresh as an alternative to more traditional fair food.

“People sell a lot of fried things,” she said. “I figured there are people who would like to have something healthy.”

Leon and her husband, Art, used to own a restaurant in Nevada before a recession forced them out of business. That’s when they decided to retire in Twin Falls. But Leon said she couldn’t stay away from cooking for long and was grateful for the opportunity to sell her food at the fair.

“It was just out of our imagination,” Leon said of their business.