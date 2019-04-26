Tuesday April 23 Baseball
Wood River 2, Mountain Home 0
Wood River 8, Mountain Home 7
Century 8, Burley 2
Century 12, Burley 2
Tuesday April 23 Golf
The Wendell Golf Team hosted a tournament at the Gooding Country Club
Boys Team Scores: 1. Lighthouse Christian, 350; 2. Sun Valley Community School, 408; 3. Oakley 460; 4. Wendell, 461.
Boys Individuals: 1. (tie) Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian, and Andrew O’Conner, Sun Valley Community School, 86; 3. Brandon Houser, Lighthouse Christian, 87.
Girls Team Scores: 1. Lighthouse Christian, 445; 2. Wendell. 524.
Girls Individuals: 1. Alicia Easterday, Lighthouse Christian, 104; 2. Lauren Gomez, Lighthouse Christian, 105; 3. Jordan Morton, Lighthouse Christian, 110.
Wednesday April 24 Baseball
Wendell 18, Glenns Ferry 8
GLENNS FERRY – The Pilots fell behind early and couldn’t come back in the 18-8 loss to the Spartans on Wednesday. Senior Kyler Lukesh was the winning pitcher for Wendell. He allowed four hits and five runs over 2.1 innings, striking out four. Senior Keevan Lindsay and junior Tristan Wert entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Oscar Sanchez took the loss for Glenns Ferry. He lasted two innings, allowing ten hits and 12 runs while striking out three.
Dillon Traudt threw three innings with six hits, six runs and two walks and one strikeout. Wendell out hit Glenns Ferry 18-8. Wendell scored eight runs in the second inning. The offensive onslaught by Wendell was led by senior Blake Hughes (3-for-4) with two doubles and senior Felipe Paniagua (3-for-3) with two RBIs. Carson Grigg went (2-for-3) at the plate with a home run to lead the Pilots.
Softball
Wendell 22, Glenns Ferry 13
Glenns Ferry 12, Wendell 10
GLENNS FERRY – Glenns Ferry stayed in the game until the end, but Wendell pulled away late in the 22-13 victory on Wednesday in game one. The game was tied at 13 with Wendell batting in the top of the sixth when senior Ayla Geer was struck by a pitch, driving in a run. The Pilots collected 11 hits and the Spartans had 21 in the high-scoring affair. Junior Gaby Ponce was the Wendell winning pitcher lasing four innings, allowing ten hits and 12 runs while striking out three.
Freshman Maddi Fink took the loss for Pilots. Fink lasted five and a third innings, allowing 14 hits and 19 runs while striking out four and walking five. Wendell scattered 21 hits in the game. Senior Reagan Talbert (4-for-5) had three RBIs and two doubles, Ponce (3-for-5) a triple and four RBIs, and Geer (3-for-5) a double and three RBIs led Wendell at the plate. Sophomore Leabeth Hance, sophomore Karlee Sterling, freshman Hannah Gedeson and Tajah Gallaska each had two hits for the Pilots.
Jerome 13, Minico 3
Jerome 13, Minico 10
JEROME – Jerome junior Abriana Hurtado was clutch at the plate with runners on base on Wednesday, driving in six on two hits to lead Jerome past Minico 13-3 in game one. Hurtado drove in runs on a double in the fourth and a grand slam in the fifth. Jerome Tigers launched three home runs on the day as Hurtado went for the long ball in the fifth inning, senior Payton Miller had a dinger in the first inning and junior Chyanna Myers had a four bagger in the fourth inning.
Miller led the Tigers in the circle and got the win. She went five innings, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out two and walking three. Senior Taelor Hernandez took the loss for the Spartans. She surrendered 13 runs on 15 hits over four innings, striking out three and walking two. Senior Cedar Bingham, senior Khali Robinson, Hernandez and junior Jacinda Banda each had a hit for the Spartans.
TENNIS
Twin Falls Boys 6, Pocatello Boys 0
Twin Falls Girls 5, Pocatello Girls 1
At Twin Falls
Boys singles: 1. Corban Ward (TF), def. Matthew Struman, (P), 6-1, 6-1; 2. Kyler Western (TF), def. Chase Gibson (P), 6-1, 6-2; 3. Noah Pitts (TF), def. Brandon Smith (P), 6-0, 6-0 .
Boys doubles: 1. Brandon Mix/Tyler Bowman (TF), def. Logan Wrigley/Josh Halverson (P), 6-0, 6-0; 2. Josh Mix/Trevor Farr (TF), def. Teagan Henderson/Matthew Spall (P), 6-2, 6-2.
Girls singles: 1. Janessa England (P), def. Alyssa Coates (TF), 5-7, 6-1, 6-4; 2. Idabel Jacobs (TF), def. Kyleigh Kowalski (P), 6-3, 6-1; 3. Shelby Traveller (TF), def. Noemi Campbell, (P), 6-0, 6-0.
Girls doubles: 1. Camille Cox/Paige Fullmer (TF), def. Aaliyah Murdoch/Jane Muir (P), 6-1, 6-0; 2. Emma Cox/Laurel Thompson (TF), def. Sydney Twiss/Alma Hobbs (P), 6-1, 6-0.
Mixed: 1. Francisco Bacatello/Isabel Manning (TF), def. Jordan Michaelson/Lynea Nye (P), 6-1, 6-0.; 2. Kyle Tingey/Madison Evans (TF), def. Olivia Johnson/Bryce Johnson (P), 6-7, 6-0, 6-4.
Canyon Ridge 8, Jerome 4
At Canyon Ridge
Boys singles: 1. Anthony Licano (J) def. Duncan Roberts (CR), 6-0, 6-0; 2. Max Jensen (CR), def. Cameron Couch (J), 6-4, 6-1; 3. Gabe Anderson (J), def. Hunter Barlow (CR), 6-3, 6-4.
Boys doubles: 1. David Lloyd/Michael Lloyd (J), def. Zack Nedbalek/Ty Greaves (CR), 6-2, 6-2; 2.Garrett Peter/Kaden Smith (CR), def. Collin Magalogo/Javier Salazar (J), 6-2, 6-3.
Girls singles: 1. Francie Roberts (CR), def. Natalia Licano (J), 6-0, 6-1; 2. Mimi Roberts (CR), def. Franka Naumann (J), 6-2, 6-1; 3. MaeLynn Schneider (J), def. Maycee Knowlton (CR), 6-3, 1-6, 7-5.
Girls doubles: 1. Hallie Memmott/Donna Paurevic (CR), def. Brianna Algarin/Stephanie Gonzalez (J), 6-0, 6-1; 2. Afton Beard/Audrey Pryde (CR), def. Ezzy Vegara/Gabby Lopez (J), 6-3., 6-2.
Mixed: 1. Aiden Humble/Olivia Hall (CR), def. Jackson Brown/Kaydence Poulsen (J), 6-2, 6-2; 2. Jack Jensen/Ashley Hansen (CR), def. Carson Cartisser/Leah Houston (J), 6-3, 6-1.
Thursday, April 25 Baseball
Filer 16, Gooding 6
Filer 6, Gooding 1
GOODING – Sophomore Logan Lockwood had the hot hand in game one with four hits in the Filer 16-6 victory over Gooding. Lockwood singled in the first, doubled in the second, doubled in the fourth, and singled in the fifth. Senior Colton Browner was also had a good game going (3-for-4) with four RBIs. Lockwood got the win for the Wildcats and surrendered six runs on six hits over five innings, striking out five and walking four. Junior Tyler Gudenau worked two innings and had four strikeouts.
Sophomore Tristin Schroeder started the game for Gooding and lasted four and a third innings, allowing 12 hits and ten runs while striking out four and walking two. Junior Daniel Balch and sophomore Zach Curtsinger entered the game from the bullpen, throwing 1.2 innings and one inning respectively. Balch led the Senators with two hits in three trips to the plate with one RBI.
Kimberly 19, Buhl 7
Kimberly 11, Buhl 1
BUHL – The Bulldogs gave up six runs in the third inning but still defeated Buhl 19-7. Senior Austin Phillips was the winning pitcher for Kimberly. He allowed three hits and six runs over four innings, striking out five and walking one. Senior Jacob Sutherland threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Rennick Moore took the loss for Buhl. He allowed 13 hits and 14 runs over four innings with five walks Bulldogs had 18 hits with senior Braxton Hammond (2-for-4), junior Dawson Cummins (3-for-4), senior Austin Phillips (3-for-3), senior Nathaniel Bybee (2-for-4),and junior Keegan Fife (2-for-3). Bulldogs stole ten bases with Phillips leading the way with three.
Glenns Ferry 7, Horseshoe Bend 3
HORSESHOE BEND – Nick Hernandez had two hits in four at bats and Oscar Villavicencio and Manny Garcia each had a double and Tanner Martinez had a hit and was the winning pitcher in the Pilots 7-3 win over the Mustangs. Martinez gave up two hits and three runs with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Softball
Filer 12, Gooding 6
Filer 14, Gooding 4
GOODING – With the Senators leading 5-3 after three innings, the Wildcats scored four runs in the fourth and fifth innings on their way to the 12-6 win in game one. Sophomore McCarty Stoddard got the win for Filer. She lasted seven innings, allowing five hits and six runs while striking out two and walking five. Junior Mallory Brown took the loss for Gooding. She surrendered 12 runs on ten hits over seven innings, striking out seven and walking eight. Filer collected ten hits. Cassidy and Stoddard each managed multiple hits for Filer. Senior Fallon Cassidy led Filer with four hits in four at bats. Junior Cassidy Weaver went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Gooding.
Declo 16, Wendell 1
Declo 20, Wendell 3
DECLO – Declo junior Amanda Bott was the winning pitcher in the 16-1 win over the Trojans in game one. She gave up one hit and one run with one strikeout in three innings. Freshman Aa Maria Scott took the loss for Wendell allowing nine hits and 16 runs with three strikeouts and four walks. Juniors Sydney Ramsey and Kate Mallory each had two hits for the Hornets and Wendell senior Ayla Geer had the one Trojan hit.
Glenns Ferry 20, Horseshoe Bend 7
HORSESHOE BEND—Five runs batted in from freshman Maddi Fink helped lead the visiting Pilots past the Mustangs 20-7. Fink drove in runs on a double in the second, a double in the third, and a single in the fourth. Fink also earned the victory on the mound for Glenns Ferry. She went four innings, allowing two runs on six hits, striking out five and walking zero. Junior Rylee Arellano worked one inning giving up three hits and five runs with one strikeout and two walks. Sophomore Leabeth Hance was (4-for-5) with three RBIs and sophomore Karlee Sterling had a home run.
