As winter lingers, responsible shed hunting is critical for big game

Park and walk. Do not take motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails — travel by foot or horseback instead. Not only is off-road travel illegal in most areas, but substantial fines are issued to those who don’t follow the laws. In addition, even if motorized access is allowed on designated roads and trails, shed hunters should seriously consider the potential impact to wildlife and damage they may cause to saturated roads. Keep in mind that just because you can drive somewhere doesn’t mean you should.

Keep dogs under your control. Though your dog may not chase deer or elk, its presence alone may be enough to cause animals to expend unnecessary energy. To deer and elk, a dog is a predator and the impacts of free-running dogs on wintering game can be substantial. Remember, it is illegal to allow dogs to chase or harass deer and elk.