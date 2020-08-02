You have permission to edit this article.
Twin Falls Police Department annual report
Twin Falls Police Department annual report

In 2019, the Twin Falls Police Department was staffed by 77 sworn law enforcement officers and 20 support services personnel for a total of 97 employees.

During 2019, the Twin Falls City Communication Center managed about 54,427 calls for service.

Of those events, the Twin Falls Police Department filed 7,495 police reports, made 2,191 arrests, conducted 9,368 traffic stops, and issued 5,226 citations

Complaints:

There were 18 complaints about Twin Falls Police in 2019. After investigations,13 complaints were sustained and five complaints were exonerated.

Use of Force: 112

Vehicle Pursuits: 8

Electronic Control Weapons: 21

K-9 Deployments: 2

PR24 Baton Deployment: 1

Personal Strike: 2

Take Down Technique: 39

Personal Control Hold: 14

Leg Restraint Application: 3

Spit Hood Application: 4

Weapons Point: 26

Why did people call Twin Falls Police?

Call Description

911 Drop Off 3157

Welfare Check 2044

Accident 2007

Disturbance 1380

Reckless Driver 1282

Alarm Response 1282

Civil Matter 1250

Suspicious Vehicle 991

Theft Report 869

Suspicious Subject 851

Agency Assists 846

Noise Disturbance 715

Traffic Complaint 624

Fraud 558

Drug Call 457

Burglary 301

Drunk Driver 287

Domestic 250

Shoplifting 177

Drunk Person 168

Abandoned Vehicle 95

