Twin Falls Police Department annual report

In 2019, the Twin Falls Police Department was staffed by 77 sworn law enforcement officers and 20 support services personnel for a total of 97 employees.
During 2019, the Twin Falls City Communication Center managed about 54,427 calls for service.
Of those events, the Twin Falls Police Department filed 7,495 police reports, made 2,191 arrests, conducted 9,368 traffic stops, and issued 5,226 citations
Complaints:
There were 18 complaints about Twin Falls Police in 2019. After investigations,13 complaints were sustained and five complaints were exonerated.
Use of Force: 112
Vehicle Pursuits: 8
Electronic Control Weapons: 21
K-9 Deployments: 2
PR24 Baton Deployment: 1
Personal Strike: 2
Take Down Technique: 39
Personal Control Hold: 14
Leg Restraint Application: 3
Spit Hood Application: 4
Weapons Point: 26
Why did people call Twin Falls Police?
Call Description
911 Drop Off 3157
Welfare Check 2044
Accident 2007
Disturbance 1380
Reckless Driver 1282
Alarm Response 1282
Civil Matter 1250
Suspicious Vehicle 991
Theft Report 869
Suspicious Subject 851
Agency Assists 846
Noise Disturbance 715
Traffic Complaint 624
Fraud 558
Drug Call 457
Burglary 301
Drunk Driver 287
Domestic 250
Shoplifting 177
Drunk Person 168
Abandoned Vehicle 95
