Twin Falls' Pat Donnelley named chairman of National Sporting Goods Association Board of Directors

Pat Donnelley from Twin Falls’ Donnelley Sports has been selected to serve a three-year term as chairman of the National Sporting Goods Association Board of Directors.

Donnelley takes over as board chairman for Cathy Pryor, who resigned earlier this spring after leaving Hibbett Sports.

“Pat has been a major contributor to the NSGA Board and we are grateful to have someone with his expertise and understanding of all areas of the sporting goods industry lead the board during such an uncertain time,” said Matt Carlson, NSGA president and CEO.

Donnelley is the owner/partner of Donnelley Sports, a team dealer which has been in business for 45 years and conducts business in Idaho and Nevada. He has been on the NSGA Board since 2014 and joined the NSGA executive committee as treasurer/chairman-elect last year.

“It is a great honor to help support NSGA and the sporting goods industry as NSGA board chairman,” Donnelley said. “Our family has been part of the NSGA family since 1976 so we know how valuable the support of the Association is to its members.