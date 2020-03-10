Twin Falls partner chosen as regional culture ambassador for Keller Williams Realty

Nicole Veenendaal Gabiola, associate broker and partner with Keller Williams Realty Sun Valley Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, was recently chosen as a culture ambassador for Keller Williams Realty North East Region. Only two people from each region are chosen out of the nominees.

Nominated by their peers, cultural ambassadors are associates who are shining examples of giving, sharing, and helping to grow the KW culture. They are selected for their service to others both inside their market center and in their communities.

“You are chosen as a cultural ambassador because you exemplify the culture of Keller Williams at the highest level,” said Mo Anderson, Keller Williams vice chairman of the board, as she addressed the honorees. “Your passion for living the culture is an inspiration. Thank you for your deeds of kindness and for the integrity you embody.”

Upon accepting the award of culture ambassador, Gabiola said: “This is why I love Keller Williams, there are so many people in this company that are shining examples of good culture; its an honor to be selected.”

Gabiola will be celebrating her 15th year in real estate in September. She is happily married to her husband of three years, August Gabiola, and is a new proud mother to her 6-month-old son, Mateo.

