Twin Falls Dojo welcoming new students

Twin Falls Dojo is now welcoming beginners to sign up for karate classes.

The dojo is led by Jesse Clark, sandan third degree black belt (fifth degree is the highest), who received permission to lead the Twin Falls Dojo directly from Tsutomu Ohshima, founder of Shotokan Karate of America. Clark has been practicing Shotokan Karate for 25 years and is the head instructor for both the karate class and self defense class at the College of Southern Idaho.

Clark has a passion for his students and puts everything he has into coaching each of them to better themselves and to help them achieve their goals.

He is also a current member of SKA’s Team USA and fought for the team in France in 2014 and in Switzerland in 2017. He is now training to fight in Israel in 2021 for the U.S. Team.

Twin Falls Dojo was awarded Times-News Readers Choice first place in three categories: Best in Martial Arts, Best in Family Fitness, and Best in Fitness Center/Gym.

It was awarded also named "Dojo of the Year (west)" in 2019 in Shotokan Karate of America and Clark was awarded "Member of the Year (west)" in 2018.

Members from Twin Falls Dojo travel nationwide to compete and train and the dojo hosts senior black belts from around the world as guest instructors.