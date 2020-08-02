×
Twin Falls County Sheriffs and Buhl police cars gather on Sawtooth Avenue on Wednesday in Buhl.
A Filer police vehicle and a Twin Falls County Sheriff's vehicle pin a car in place after a pursuit Feb. 14 at the corner of Addison Avenue West and Washington Street North in Twin Falls.
The colors were presented during the Law Enforcement Memorial at City Park on Saturday by, left to right: Sgt. Shawn Applewhite, Twin Falls Police, Patrol Officer Kacey Smith, Kimberly Police, Deputy Katelynn Newell, Twin Falls Sheriff's Department, and Detective Eric Strassner, Twin Falls Police.
Members of the Twin Falls Fire Department, Twin Falls Police Department and the Kimberly and Hansen Police Department salute the flag Monday, during a 9/11 remembrance service at the Twin Falls City Park in Twin Falls.
The Back the Blue event begins Wednesday evening at Twin Falls City Park.
Hundreds gather for the Back the Blue event Wednesday evening, July 1, 2020, at Twin Falls City Park.
Police Chief Craig Kingsbury speaks during the Back the Blue event Wednesday evening at Twin Falls City Park.
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple crashes Sunday as the region got its first significant snowfall of the season.
DREW NASH • TIMES-NEWS Twin Falls County Sheriff speaks to students during the Careers on Wheels event Wednesday, May 21, 2014, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
Cars from the Twin Falls Police Department and Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office sit parked across from each other during a Careers on Wheels event at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
Twin Falls County - Population 87, 602
Law Enforcement Includes: Buhl Police Department, Filer Police Department, Kimberly-Hansen Police Department, Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office
Larceny/Theft: 973 reported, 314 arrested
Simple assault: 883 reported, 552 arrested
Drug/Narcotic violations: 838 reported, 717 arrested
Destruction of property: 481 reported, 88 cleared
Drug equipment: 386 reported, 343 cleared
Total Offenses - 5 year trend
