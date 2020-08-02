You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twin Falls County
0 comments

Twin Falls County

  • 0

Twin Falls County - Population 87, 602

Law Enforcement Includes: Buhl Police Department, Filer Police Department, Kimberly-Hansen Police Department, Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office

Most Common Offenses

Larceny/Theft: 973 reported, 314 arrested

Simple assault: 883 reported, 552 arrested

Drug/Narcotic violations: 838 reported, 717 arrested

Destruction of property: 481 reported, 88 cleared

Drug equipment: 386 reported, 343 cleared

DUI arrests: 325

Total Offenses - 5 year trend

2015: 4,788

2016: 4,254

2017: 5,269

2018: 5,066

2019: 4,864

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News