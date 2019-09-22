Twin Falls
City Council Seat 2
- Nikki Boyd
- Cort Johnson
City Council Seat 3
- Shawn Barigar
- Mona Weeks
City Council Seat 4
- Liyah Babayan
- Craig Hawkins
- Jan Rogers
- Michael E. Schaffer
City Council Seat 7
- LeRoy Harcourt
- Ruth Pierce
- Jaren Thompson
School Board Zone 2
- Brad Breland
- Paul McClintock
School Board Zone 5
- Heidi Casdorph
- Anthony Avelar
Kimberly
Mayor
- Burke Davidson
City Council (vote for two)
- Tim Daniels
- Jim Eisenhower
- Burke Richman
School Board Zone 1
- Dyllon Cunningham
- Danae Klimes
- Chad Allen
School Board Zone 5
- Myron Nield
- Bryce Stanger
Filer
City Council (vote for two)
- Gary Deitrick
- Christina S. hatch
- Ron Jones
School Board Zone 1
- K. Chuck Reinke
- Bryce L. Bowman
School Board Zone 4
- Gary W. Davis
- Julie Koyle
- Ben Lancaster
Cemetery District 1
- Brad T. Lancaster
- Aaron White
Cemetery District 2
- Gary W. Davis
Cemetery District 3
- Rondal Lang
Hollister
City Council (vote for three)
- Lynn Ginder
- David Grosshans
- Danny Reed
- Gloria Rorison
Hansen
Mayor
- Anthony E. Bohrn
- Joseph H. Ratto
City Council (vote for two)
- Linda Medley
Castleford
City Council
- Justin Clark
- Dan Hoawrd
Buhl
City Council Race 1 (vote for two)
- Susan Gabardi
- Pamela McClain
- Kelly Peterson
City Council Race 2
- Martin lewis
Fire District 3
- Bob Linderman
- Les Preader
School Board
- Anita Lara
- Danielle Richardson
Murtaugh
Mayor
- Dee Hunsaker
City Council Race 1 (vote for two)
- Kendal Henderson
- Yale Bessire
City Council Race 2
- Humberto Chavez Jr.
