Twin Falls

City Council Seat 2

  • Nikki Boyd
  • Cort Johnson

City Council Seat 3

  • Shawn Barigar
  • Mona Weeks

City Council Seat 4

  • Liyah Babayan
  • Craig Hawkins
  • Jan Rogers
  • Michael E. Schaffer

City Council Seat 7

  • LeRoy Harcourt
  • Ruth Pierce
  • Jaren Thompson

School Board Zone 2

  • Brad Breland
  • Paul McClintock

School Board Zone 5

  • Heidi Casdorph
  • Anthony Avelar

Kimberly

Mayor

  • Burke Davidson

City Council (vote for two)

  • Tim Daniels
  • Jim Eisenhower
  • Burke Richman

School Board Zone 1

  • Dyllon Cunningham
  • Danae Klimes
  • Chad Allen

School Board Zone 5

  • Myron Nield
  • Bryce Stanger

Filer

City Council (vote for two)

  • Gary Deitrick
  • Christina S. hatch
  • Ron Jones

School Board Zone 1

  • K. Chuck Reinke
  • Bryce L. Bowman

School Board Zone 4

  • Gary W. Davis
  • Julie Koyle
  • Ben Lancaster

Cemetery District 1

  • Brad T. Lancaster
  • Aaron White

Cemetery District 2

  • Gary W. Davis

Cemetery District 3

  • Rondal Lang

Hollister

City Council (vote for three)

  • Lynn Ginder
  • David Grosshans
  • Danny Reed
  • Gloria Rorison

Hansen

Mayor

  • Anthony E. Bohrn
  • Joseph H. Ratto

City Council (vote for two)

  • Linda Medley

Castleford

City Council

  • Justin Clark
  • Dan Hoawrd

Buhl

City Council Race 1 (vote for two)

  • Susan Gabardi
  • Pamela McClain
  • Kelly Peterson

City Council Race 2

  • Martin lewis

Fire District 3

  • Bob Linderman
  • Les Preader

School Board

  • Anita Lara
  • Danielle Richardson

Murtaugh

Mayor

  • Dee Hunsaker

City Council Race 1 (vote for two)

  • Kendal Henderson
  • Yale Bessire

City Council Race 2

  • Humberto Chavez Jr.

