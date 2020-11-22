Twin Falls County Most Wanted

IZZAC OSTERHOUT
Date of birth: Sept. 26, 1998
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Weight: 250 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony, and, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE , a misdemeanor
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Nov. 22.
