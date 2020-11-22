 Skip to main content
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
IZZAC OSTERHOUT

IZZAC OSTERHOUT

Date of birth: Sept. 26, 1998

Height: 6 feet 2 inches

Weight: 250 pounds

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: White

Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony, and, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE , a misdemeanor

Bond: $100,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Nov. 22.

