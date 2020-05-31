Twin Falls County Most Wanted

SUSAN FAYE FREER
Date of birth: Dec. 1, 1978
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 150 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of VIOLATION OF A NO CONTACT ORDER
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 31.
