Twin Falls County Most Wanted

KAYLA CHEYENNE WHISLER
Date of birth: June 8, 1992
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 165 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE on the original charge(s) of POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted July 19.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!