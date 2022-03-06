Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Jamie Hernandez Torrez

Wanted for: Lewd conduct with a minor child under 16, three counts, and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16, three counts

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.