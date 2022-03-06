Twin Falls County Most Wanted

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jamie Hernandez Torrez

Age: 20

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Weight: 156 pounds

Sex: Male

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: Hispanic

Wanted for: Lewd conduct with a minor child under 16, three counts, and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16, three counts

Bond: $75,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

