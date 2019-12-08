KAMILLE ROSE DAVIES

KAMILLE ROSE DAVIES

Date of birth: Oct. 2, 1995

Height: 5 feet 3 inches

Sex: Female

Weight: 115 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: White

Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD, a felony

BOND: No Bond

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

