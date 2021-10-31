Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Kaisey Lynn Morris
AKA: Kaisey Lynn Knutson
Age: 31
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 174 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: Failure to comply with terms of release on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance (x2), possession of paraphernalia, and, injury to a child (x2).
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— Times-News