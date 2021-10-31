 Skip to main content
Twin Falls County Most Wanted

  • 0
Kaisey Lynn Morris

AKA: Kaisey Lynn Knutson

Age: 31

Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Weight: 174 pounds

Sex: Female

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: White

Wanted for: Failure to comply with terms of release on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance (x2), possession of paraphernalia, and, injury to a child (x2).

Bond: $75,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

— Times-News

