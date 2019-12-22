URIEL MOSQUEDA CAMACHO

URIEL MOSQUEDA CAMACHO

URIEL MOSQUEDA CAMACHO

Date of birth: Sept. 7, 1998

Height: 6 feet 4 inches

Sex: Male

Weight: 292 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: Hispanic

Wanted for:

FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of DRUG TRAFFICKING MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE OF DELIVER, felonies; and, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, PROVIDING FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, misdemeanors

BOND: $85,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments