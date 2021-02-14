Twin Falls County Most Wanted

LORI S. SLAGEL
Date of birth: July 26, 1970
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 135 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge(s) of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, HARBORING A WANTED FELON
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Feb. 14.