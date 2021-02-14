 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
0 comments
Twin Falls County Most WantedTwin Falls County Most WantedTwin Falls County Most Wanted

Twin Falls County Most Wanted

  • 0

LORI S. SLAGEL

Date of birth: July 26, 1970

Height: 5 feet 9 inches

Weight: 135 pounds

Sex: Female

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: White

Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge(s) of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, HARBORING A WANTED FELON

Bond: $150,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Feb. 14.

LORI S. SLAGEL
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News