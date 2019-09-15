Amanda Melugin

Melugin

AMANDA MELUGIN

Date of birth: April 21, 1984

Height: 5 feet 4 inches

Sex: Female

Weight: 120 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: White

Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of BURGLARY, a felony

BOND: $50,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

