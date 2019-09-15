AMANDA MELUGIN
Date of birth: April 21, 1984
Height: 5 feet 4 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 120 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of BURGLARY, a felony
BOND: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
