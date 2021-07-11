Twin Falls County Most Wanted

ANTHONY JAMES
FIERROS
A.K.A. ANTHONEY JAMES FIERROS
Date of birth: March 15, 1997
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Red
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: 5 COUNTS OF LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, felonies
Bond: $750,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted July 11