Twin Falls County Most Wanted

SILAS TIMOTHY KING
Date of birth: May 22, 2000
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Weight: 170 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: none
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Dec. 6.
