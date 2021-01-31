 Skip to main content
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Twin Falls County Most Wanted

ABRAN MANUEL DIAZ

Date of birth: April 21, 1996

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 220 pounds

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: Hispanic

Wanted for: 2 COUNTS OF LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, felony

Bond: $500,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Jan. 30.

Times-News

