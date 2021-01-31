Twin Falls County Most Wanted

ABRAN MANUEL DIAZ
Date of birth: April 21, 1996
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: 2 COUNTS OF LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, felony
Bond: $500,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Jan. 30.
Times-News