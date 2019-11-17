Kayla Dianne Hanchey

 COURTESY PHOTO

Date of birth: March 27, 1990

Height: 5 feet 6 inches

Sex: Female

Weight: 140 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Race: White

Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and CONCEALMENT OF EVIDENCE.

BOND: No Bond

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

