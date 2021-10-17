 Skip to main content
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Kenneth James Shaw

Age: 38

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Weight: 160 pounds

Sex: Male

Hair: Red

Eyes: Blue

Race: White

Wanted for: Violation of terms of release on the original charge of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Bond: $30,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

— Times-News

