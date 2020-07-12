Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Twin Falls County Most Wanted

LOUIS SIMUEL SMOTHERS

LOUIS SIMUEL SMOTHERS

Date of birth: Sept. 17, 1963

Height: 6 feet 2 inches

Sex: Male

Weight: 190 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: Black

Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of VIDEO VOYEURISM

Bond: No Bond

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted July 12.

