Twin Falls County Most Wanted

LOUIS SIMUEL SMOTHERS
Date of birth: Sept. 17, 1963
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 190 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Black
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of VIDEO VOYEURISM
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted July 12.
