Twin Falls County Most Wanted

FARRON IRA MOORE

Date of birth: Oct. 3, 1965

Height: 6 feet

Sex: Male

Weight: 267 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Race: White

Wanted for: DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, a felony, and OPEN CONTAINER

Bond: $75,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted April 4.

