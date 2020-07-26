Twin Falls County Most Wanted

MARK ANTHONY ARAIZA
Date of birth: March 18, 2000
Height: 5 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 130 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION and FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge(s) of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
Bond: NO BOND
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted July 19.
