SEAN TYLER NEBEL
Date of birth: 04/13/1996
Height: 6 feet 3 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 250
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: Presenting an illegally obtained lottery ticket for payment, a felony, and petit theft, a misdemeanor
Bond: $25,000
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips may be made at 343cops.com.
Posted May 31, 2019.
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.