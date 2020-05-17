Twin Falls County Most Wanted

BRANDON JAMES BROWN
Date of birth: May 23, 2001
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 165 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of FORGERY Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 17.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!