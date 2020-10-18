 Skip to main content
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Twin Falls County Most Wanted

CESAR SOLIS JR.

Date of birth: April 2, 1990

Height: 5 feet 9 inches

Weight: 165 pounds

Sex: Male

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: Hispanic

Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the charge of FELONY DOMESTIC BATTERY, and, PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge(s) of D.U.I., and, INJURY TO A CHILD BY TRANSPORTING IN A VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE (X3)

Bond: NO BOND

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Oct. 18.

