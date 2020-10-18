Twin Falls County Most Wanted

CESAR SOLIS JR.
Date of birth: April 2, 1990
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the charge of FELONY DOMESTIC BATTERY, and, PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge(s) of D.U.I., and, INJURY TO A CHILD BY TRANSPORTING IN A VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE (X3)
Bond: NO BOND
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Oct. 18.
