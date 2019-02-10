SYLVIA NICOLE TAPIA

Name: SYLVIA NIKCOLE TAPIA a.k.a. SYLVIA NICOLE TAPIA

Date of birth: 11/02/1985

Sex: Female

Height: 5’ 9”

Weight: 150

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: Hispanic

Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF RELEASE, on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMINE) WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER.

BOND: $100,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Web tips can be made at www. 343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

