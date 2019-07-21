COLBY DOUGLAS REDGRAVE

COLBY DOUGLAS REDGRAVE

COLBY DOUGLAS REDGRAVE

Date of birth: 12/12/1989

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Sex: Male

Weights: 190

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: White

Wanted for: Probation violation on the original charges of possession of a controlled substance

Bond: no bond

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments