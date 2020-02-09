JOSE L. AGUILERA-GAYTAN a.k.a. JOSE AGUILERA-GAYTON

AGUILERA-GAYTAN

JOSE L. AGUILERA-GAYTAN

a.k.a. JOSE AGUILERA-GAYTON

Date of birth: Nov. 3, 1974

Height: 5 feet 8 inches

Sex: Male

Weight: 200 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: Hispanic

Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, a felony

BOND: $100,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Feb. 9.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments