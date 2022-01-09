 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twin Falls County Most WantedTwin Falls County Most WantedTwin Falls County Most Wanted

Twin Falls County Most Wanted

  • 0

Jennifer Annabel Miner

AKA Jennifer Leitch, Jennifer Leech and Jennifer Leach

Age: 27

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Weight: 140 pounds

Sex: Female

Hair: Red/auburn

Eyes: Hazel

Race: White

Wanted for: Probation violation and failure to appear on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance

Bond: none

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Jennifer Annabel Miner

Jennifer Annabel Miner
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Meet Twin Falls' new mayor

Meet Twin Falls' new mayor

At its first meeting of 2022, the Twin Falls City Council selected a new mayor and vice mayor, bid farewell to two members and welcomed two new members.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News