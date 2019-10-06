Dylan M. Gibson

Dylan M. Gibson

 COURTESY PHOTO

DYLAN M. GIBSON

Date of birth: Jan. 23, 1996

Height: 6 feet 2 inches

Sex: Male

Weight: 275 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Race: White

Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of RESISTING AND OBSTRUCTING

BOND: $80,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

