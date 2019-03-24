ASHLEY DAWN GOODRO

Goodro

Name: ASHLEY DAWN GOODRO

Date of birth: 04/16/1990

Sex: Female

Height: 5’2”

Weight: 150

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: White

Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of TRANSFERRING A STOLEN VEHICLE, a felony, and POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony

Updated: March 24, 2019.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

