SHAWNA D. WEEKS a.k.a. SHAWNA D. OSBORN

Date of birth: May 22, 1982

Height: 5 feet, 6 inches

Sex: Female

Weight: 220 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Race: White

Wanted for: Grand theft, a felony

BOND: $50,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

