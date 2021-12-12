 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twin Falls County Most WantedTwin Falls County Most WantedTwin Falls County Most Wanted

Twin Falls County Most Wanted

  • 0



Ashlee Anne McDaniel

McDaniel

Ashlee Anne McDaniel

Age: 37

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Weight: 220 pounds

Sex: Female

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Race: White

Wanted for: Failure to appear on the charges of possession of a controlled substance, contraband in a correctional facility, and two felony parole violations

Bond: none

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man charged with Burley kidnapping, rape

Man charged with Burley kidnapping, rape

A man has been charged with kidnapping and rape after police say he took a 17-year-old girl from a Burley residence against her will, raped her and dropped her off 6 miles from town without shoes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News