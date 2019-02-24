KAYLA LAURA HIGHTOWER

HIGHTOWER

Name: KAYLA LAURA HIGHTOWER

Date of birth: 05/25/1991

Sex: Female

Height: 5’ 02”

Weight: 145

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Race: White

Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION, on the original charge or BURGLARY

BOND: NO BOND

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

