Name: AMANDA PEARL GREEN
Date of birth: 09/24/1987
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Sex: Female
Weights: 195
Hair: Red
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION and FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR DRUG COURT on the original charge of BURGLARY
Bond: None
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips may be made at 343cops.com.
Posted May 3, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.