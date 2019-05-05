Amanda Pearl Green

Green

 Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

Name: AMANDA PEARL GREEN

Date of birth: 09/24/1987

Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Sex: Female

Weights: 195

Hair: Red

Eyes: Blue

Race: White

Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION and FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR DRUG COURT on the original charge of BURGLARY

Bond: None

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips may be made at 343cops.com.

Posted May 3, 2019.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments