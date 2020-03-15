Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Tyler Keith Gifford

Date of birth: Jan. 31, 1992

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Sex: Male

Weight: 140 pounds

Hair: Red

Eyes: Hazel

Race: White

Wanted for: Probation violation and failure to appear at drug court on the original charges of grand theft and criminal possession of a financial transaction card

Bond: None

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted March 15

