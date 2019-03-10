RANDALL HAROLD JENNINGS, JR

Jennings

Name: RANDALL HAROLD JENNINGS, JR

Date of birth: 08/02/1973

Sex: Male

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 275

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: White

Wanted for:

DOMESTIC BATTERY, and FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of DOMESTIC BATTERY, PUBLIC NUISANCE, and RESISTING AND OBSTRUCTING

BOND: $75,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Updated: March 10, 2019.

