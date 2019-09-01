Anthony Dustin Gough

Date of birth: Oct. 17, 1978

Height: 6 feet, 1 inch

Sex: Male

Weight: 145 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Race: White

Wanted for: Attempted burglary, criminal trespass, felonies.

BOND: $50,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

