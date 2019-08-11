VIELMAS-HERNANDEZ, ISIDRO

Date of birth: April 30, 1995

Height: 5 feet 8 inches

Sex: Male

Weights: 140 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: Hispanic

Wanted for: Burglary, grand theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, all felonies.

Bond: $250,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

TIMES-NEWS

