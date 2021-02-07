Twin Falls County Most Wanted

JIMMY CARL GREEN

Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge(s) of BATTERY ON A POLICE OFFICER, RESISTING OR OBSTRUCTING, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, and POSSESSION OR INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND INTO A CORRECTIONAL FACILITY.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.