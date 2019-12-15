ANGELA CHRISTINA HERGERT

a.k.a. ANGELA CHRISTINA TULLER

Date of birth: Dec. 5, 1980

Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Sex: Female

Weight: 200 pounds

Hair: Red

Eyes: Hazel

Race: White

Wanted for:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony, and FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of PROSTITUTION

BOND: $60,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

