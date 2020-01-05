TARANGO DEFORREST PADILLA

Padilla

a.k.a. TRANGO DEFOREST PADILLA

Date of birth: July 2, 1973

Height: 5 feet 9 inches

Sex: Male

Weight: 220 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: Hispanic

Wanted for:

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD, a felony

BOND: $250,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Jan 5.

