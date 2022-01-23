 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Amanda Gindey

AKA Amanda Gidney-Priester

Age: 21

Height: 5 feet 8 inches

Weight: 150 pounds

Sex: Female

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Race: White

Wanted for: Possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear and violation of terms of release on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance

Bond: $170,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

