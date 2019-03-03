BRYAN ALLEN MCKEAN

MCKEAN

Name: BRYAN ALLEN MCKEAN

Date of birth: 08/29/1984

Sex: Male

Height: 6’

Weight: 225

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: White

Wanted for:

Trafficking in heroin

Possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with the intent to deliver

Possession of a controlled substance (schedule ii) with the intent to deliver

Possession of a controlled substance (schedule iii) with the intent to deliver

Possession of a controlled substance (schedule iv) with the intent to deliver (2 counts)

Failure to appear on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance BOND: $300,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

