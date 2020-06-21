Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Twin Falls County Most Wanted

TYLER JEREMIAH PALMER

Date of birth: Dec. 28, 1994

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Sex: Male

Weight: 200 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Green

Race: White

Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (second offense), INHALATION OF INTOXICANTS, and, PROBATION VIOLATION Bond: $50,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted June 21.

