Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Tanner Scott Rider
Age: 27
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 205 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Strawberry blond
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: probation violation on the original two charges of possession of a controlled substance
Bond: none
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.