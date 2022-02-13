Twin Falls County Most Wanted

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tanner Scott Rider

Age: 27

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Weight: 205 pounds

Sex: Male

Hair: Strawberry blond

Eyes: Hazel

Race: White

Wanted for: probation violation on the original two charges of possession of a controlled substance

Bond: none

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

